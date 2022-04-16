Tamilrockers Leaks Yash-Sanjay Dutt Film KGF 2 Despite Prashanth Neel's 'No to Piracy' Appeal

The most anticipated film KGF: Chapter 2, directed by Prashanth Neel, made it to the big screens on April 14. Starring Yash and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles, the movie is an action thriller. Fans, movie critics and audience are in awe of Yash and Sanjay Dutt’s performances in the movie and the film has been receiving rave reviews from all quarters. However, just hours after the film was released in theatres, it got reportedly leaked on piracy sites including Tamilrockers, Movierulz, among other websites. It is now available for free download on torrent websites.

A day prior to the film’s release, on April 13, KGF 2 director Prashanth Neel himself shared a note on his Twitter account that read, “8 years of blood, sweat and tears have gone into bringing you all KGF. We urge you all now to take videos while watching KGF Chapter 2 in the cinemas and upload it on the internet. Let’s all experience the grandiose of KGF in cinemas and spoil it for others waiting to watch it in the theatres." Along with the note, he had written, “The Fight against piracy starts with you! Please don’t take videos and photos and avoid posting them online! Say NO to PIRACY."

Advertisement

Earlier, Thalapathy Vijay’s much-anticipated film Beast, and Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa: The Rise - Part I were leaked on several platforms like Movierulz, Telegram, and Tamilrockers, within hours of their releases on April 13, 2022, and December 19, 2021, respectively.

Many Bollywood films like Ranveer Singh’s 83, Salman Khan’s Antim: The Final Truth, Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi Ayushmann Khurrana’s Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, and Ahan Shetty’s Tadap which all released in theatres have also faced the brunt of piracy.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.