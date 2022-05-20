Tamilrockers, Telegram Leak Dhaakad; Full HD Version Of Kangana Ranaut’s Film Available Online

Kangana Ranaut, Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta’s Dhaakad is the latest film to have been hit by piracy. The film hit the theatres on May 22, and within a few hours it was leaked online on Tamilrockers, Telegram and Movierulz and more sites reported Bollywood Life. The movie sees Kangana Ranaut as an undercover agent, fighting the antagonists essayed by Arjun and Divya. Dhaakad was among the most highly-anticipated movies of the year.

The movie has received rave reviews from cine-goers and industry celebrities. As per the report in the entertainment portal, Dhaakad isn’t the only film that has been hit by piracy shortly after its release this year. Recent releases like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and other films have also been leaked online in HD prints.

In the past, films like RRR, Jersey, Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s RRR and Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s Radhe Shyam also leaked on Tamilrockers soon after the release. Ajith’s Valimai was also a victim of piracy as well. Not only big-screen movies but OTT releases such as Deepika Padukone’s Gehraiyaan were also leaked on the platform.

Dhaakad has opened to great reviews. News18’s review read: “Kangana Ranaut in Dhaakad delivers exactly what was promised: a high-octane, high-decibel action thriller. The film doesn’t make you wait: as it is driven by a story that starts off well but gets a bit preposterous along the way. And yet it works, almost despite itself, especially as a star vehicle for Ranaut who looks stunning and kicks all sorts of ass. The actor plays a gender bender, and here we might pause to consider this sexist world in which an action-oriented film is restricted to only male actors."

“Her solid performance combined with high-impact stunt work puts a stamp on her as a formidable female action star. Besides her, Rampal seems to be on a roll, bringing some manic energy and an amazing swag to his character and even stealing some scenes away from Ranaut. Dutta, as Rampal’s business partner, gives a solid performance. Saswata Chatterjee and Sharib Hashmi seem to lack a punch," the review further reads.

Directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai, the film had roped in some of the best action choreographers from across the world. The film that hit the screens on the 20th of May, clashed with Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Dhaakad also features Saswata Chatterjee.

