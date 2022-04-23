Tamilrockers, Telegram Leak Jersey Hours After Its Release; Shahid Kapoor-Mrunal Thakur's Film Available Online

Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur’s Jersey is the latest film to have been hit by piracy. The long-awaited film hit the theatres on April 22, and within a few hours of it was leaked online on Tamilrockers and Telegram, reported Pinkvilla. The movie sees Shahid on the silver screen after almost three years, and fans have been more than excited for its release ever since the trailer was dropped online. The Gowtam Tinnanuri directorial sports drama had been long delayed.

The movie has received rave reviews from cine-goers and industry celebrities. Jersey isn’t the only film that has been hit by piracy shortly after its release this year. Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s RRR and Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s Radhe Shyam also leaked on Tamilrockers soon after the release. Ajith’s Valimai was also a victim of piracy as well. Not only big-screen movies but OTT releases such as Deepika Padukone’s Gehraiyaan were also leaked on the platform.

Jersey has opened to great reviews. News18’s review read: “The film can be considered long- given its runtime of 2 hours and 45 minutes, but it does not make you feel that. The long sequences of the first half perfectly represent the despair and hopelessness that has crept into Arjun’s, and the shadow of his older self that he has turned into. It keeps the interest of the audience piqued. The second half, however, slows down somewhat in bits and parts. But, by the end, Shahid does hit a sixer, and one would feel the thrill of a nail-biting cricket match."

Shahid has proved his acting mettle with his performance as a failed cricketer Arjun who gets back to the sport at the age of 36 for his son. Mrunal Thakur, who essays the role of Arjun’s wife Vidya also delivered a noteworthy performance. The movie also features Shahid’s father and veteran actor Pankaj Kapur in a pivotal role.

The movie was originally slated to be released on the 14th of April, the same day as blockbuster KGF: Chapter 2, but was postponed a few days prior to the release. The movie fell in hot water with Rajneesh Jaiswal. The writer claimed that Jersey had plagiarised from his script and put the whole film through legal trouble. Fortunately, the Bombay High Court ruled in Jersey’s favour.

