Tamizharasan Pachamuthu To Work With Harish Kalyan In His Directorial Debut

Tamizharasan Pachamuthu, who worked as an assistant director and writer in the film Nenjuku Needhi, will helm actor Harish Kalyan’s new film, reports say.

More details related to the film are yet to be revealed. Prince Pictures will bankroll the film. Nenjuku Needhi star Udhayanidhi Stalin and director Arunraja have congratulated Tamizharasan on his next big feat in the industry.

Besides this yet to be titled film, Tamizharasan worked as the first assistant director to Manu Anand in FIR. FIR narrated the story of Irfan, whose life is scarred by media trials. Will Irfan be able to start a normal life after being accused of terrorism by the media? Is there something more about Irfan which is yet to be known? FIR answers these questions. Vishnu Vishal, Manjima Mohan, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Reb Monica John and others are part of this film.

Apart from FIR, Tamizharasan also worked as an assistant director in SIGAI, which described the story of a pimp searching for a sex worker in Chennai. Based on the Korean film The Chaser, SIGAI was a box office failure. The audience criticised SIGAI’s dialogues, screenplay and acting.

After the failure of SIGAI, the film Kanaa was a source of respite for Tamizharasan. Tamizharasan worked as an associate director for Kanaa, which gave an account of a woman from a middle-class family wanting to excel in cricket. She is supported in these endeavours by her father. Kanaa was a box office success.

After the success of Kanaa, FIR and Nenjuku Needhi, there are high expectations for Tamizharasan. After working as an assistant and associate director, the film with Harish is his first full-fledged directorial project.

Talking about Harish, he is working on a yet to be titled film directed by Sasi. This film is currently in the production stage.

