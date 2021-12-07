'Tan Fades But...': Rakul Preet Singh Rocks Blue Bikini in Throwback Picture

Actor Rakul Preet Singh remains quite active on social media and stays connected with her fans. She recently shared a throwback picture on her Instagram handle, and the fans can’t stop praising her. With the picture in a blue bikini, the actor wrote in the caption, “The tan fades but memories last forever."

In the throwback picture, Rakul is rocking the blue bikini and appears to be having a lot of fun. The picture is going viral and has received more than six lakh likes within 24 hours of being posted. The post has also received some wonderful comments from the actor’s fans. While some have just used emoticons, others described Rakul as “sexy" and “beautiful".

Advertisement

Not long ago, Rakul made it public that she is in a relationship with Bollywood actor and producer Jackky Bhagnani, something that came as a pleasant surprise to the actor’s fans. Sharing a picture with Jackky, Rakul had also penned a beautiful note for him. The same picture was then posted by Jackky as well with a beautiful note for his lady love.

As far as work is concerned, Rakul has some Hindi films, including Mayday in which she will be seen with Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn, lined up.

The actor also Thank God with Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra and Doctor G with Ayushmann Khurrana. Rakul will be seen playing some lively and interesting characters in her upcoming ventures.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.