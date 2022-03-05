Tandav 2 Not Coming Anytime Soon? Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub Reveals It All

Saif Ali Khan starrer Tandav was released in 2021 after much controversy. The show was widely loved by the audience, who are now waiting for its second season. However, here is some update that might leave Tandav fans disappointed and upset.

In a recent interview, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, who played the role of Shiva in Tandav, was asked about the sequel to the show. To this, the actor revealed that shooting for the same has not started yet. “No, we haven’t started shooting," he told Pinkvilla. On being asked if the conversation around Tandav 2’s shooting is happening, Zeeshan replied in negative and added that the schedule of all actors needs to be worked out. “Not right now. Ali is also busy shooting another film. Most of the actors have gone on to other projects, so I think that might be the reason. Saif (Ali Khan) is also doing Vikram Vedha. So I think to get everyone together again for two to three months, that is going to be a task for the scheduler," he said.

For the unversed, Tandav was released in January 2021. It revolved around Samar who kills his own father, Prime Minister Devki Nandan Singh in hunger for power. Apart from Saif Ali Khan and Zeeshan Ayyub, the show also starred Sunil Grover, Gauahar Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Dino Morea, Amyra Dastur, Kritika Kamra, Sarah-Jane Dias, Sandhya Mridul, Annup Sonii, Hitten Ttejwani, and Paresh Pahuja among others.

However, a mega controversy erupted ahead of the show’s release with allegations that hurt religious sentiments. Several FIRs were also filed against the makers of Tandav. Later Amazon Prime Video issued an apology stating that the intention was not to hurt anybody’s sentiments. “Amazon Prime Video again deeply regrets that viewers considered certain scenes to be objectionable in the recently launched fictional series "Tandav". This was never our intention, and the scenes that were objected to were removed or edited when they were brought to our attention," the statement read. Even the cast and the crew of the series had to apologise twice. Eventually, the objectionable portions were removed from the show.

