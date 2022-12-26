Tangedco Deletes its 'Thunivu' Post After Backlash From Thalapathy Vijay Fans

As the release date of both Thunivu and Varisu approaches, the tension and heat between the fans of stars Ajith Kumar and Thalapathy Vijay are getting intense. The two major stars of Tamil cinema are clashing at the box office after eight years and the producer of the Vijay-starrer Varisu already landed himself in a controversy a week ago. Dil Raju had stated that Vijay was a bigger star than Ajith Kumar and hence his film Varisu should have been allocated more screens than Thunivu. His comment received a lot of flak, especially from fans of Ajith Kumar.

However, now, it’s Vijay fans who have been irked by a recent incident. Amid the rising heat between the two factions, the official Twitter handle of Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation released a poster congratulating the power board employees for their bravery in working during calamities. However, they used the logo of the film Thunivu in their poster. It replaced Ajith Kumar’s name with its own.

“Heartfelt congratulations to the electricity employees who are risking their lives to provide uninterrupted and reliable power supply to the people during rains and natural calamities, " said the post titled Thunivu with a tag line ‘No guts, no glory’.

However, this was met with a lot of criticism, especially from Vijay fans, as they wondered why Tangedco was promoting the film Thunivu. Some even thought this was done since the film is distributed by Red Giants, which is owned by Udhayanidhi Stalin, a Minister of state. Following the backlash, Tangedco deleted the controversial tweet without providing an explanation.

Earlier, Tangedco had also posted the movie title RRR to propagate ‘Reduce, Reuse, Recycle’ as part of its energy conservation awareness week.

