Tanikella Bharani Jealous of Anasuya Bharadwaj’s Beauty, Says Harish Shankar

Anasuya Bharadwaj is all set to entertain the audience with her next film titled Wanted PanduGod. Recently, the pre-release event of Wanted PanduGod was held in Hyderabad where the entire cast of the film was present. On this occasion, filmmaker Harish Shankar revealed how Tanikella Bharani was envious of Anasuya’s beauty.

Harish was the chief guest at the event. Tanikella is an actor, director and writer. He has also acted in Wanted PanduGod, which narrates the story of a man named Pandu, who escapes from prison and becomes the most wanted man. Police declare prize money of Rs 1 crore for anyone who can find him. Pandu is being hunted by several groups from various corners. Sreedhar Seepana directed this film. Janardhan Maharshi penned the storyline, screenplay and dialogues.

Vennela Kishore, Brahmanandam, Prudhvi Raj, Sudigali Sudheer and other actors are a part of this film. United K Productions have produced Wanted PanduGod. Mahi Reddy Pandugula is the director of photography for Wanted PanduGod. Peddapalli Rohit scored the music. This film’s trailer was released on August 11 and was loved by fans. It amassed more than 12 Lakh views.

Many among the audience are waiting for this film due to Sudheer and Anasuya. Several fans displayed their fondness for Sudheer in Youtube’s comment section. One user wrote that Sudheer is a multi-faceted person.

Anasuya essays the character of a tribal woman in Wanted PanduGod who is attacked by a group of men.

It remains to be seen whether Wanted PanduGod will be a box office success or not.

Wanted PanduGod is all set to release on August 19. Its music also received a lot of appreciation from the audience. Song Keka Keka sung by Uma Neha received immense love from the audience.

