Tanishaa Mukerji on Being Compared to Mother Tanuja, Sister Kajol: ‘It is in the Mind of the Public'

Bollywood actress Tanishaa Mukerji, known for her performance in critically acclaimed film Sarkar Raj, opened up about being compared to her mother, veteran actress Tanuja, and sister, actress Kajol, in a recent interview. While having a chat with Bollywood Hungama, when asked if being compared to her mom and sister constantly affects her, Tanishaa said that it is all about the mindset. She shared that Kajol is very supportive and said that her sister had a different journey.

Advertisement

“We don’t compare each other. The comparison has been in the mind of the public. When you are a newcomer with privilege, they don’t get a chance to make too many mistakes. They don’t get a chance to learn on the job,” she added.

Tanishaa has also worked in films such as Neal N Nikki and Tango Charlie. She also talked about prioritising mental health in the entertainment business. She said, “You have to have a strong sense of self. You have to have a strong sense of who you are, and that person will come out on screen(sic).”

She further added that people with a strong sense of self actually make it to the top. She also stated that this might be the reason she couldn’t make it because she didn’t have it and she was insecure before. Tanishaa said that she now understands how to navigate in the industry after years of observing people’s graphs.

“The industry can really mess with your mental health because no matter which stage of life you are at, and how successful you are, people will tell you how you should be,” she added. Tanishaa also shared that if one is hailing from a film family, they receive constant reviews in the industry. She stated that she thinks it is subjective, and that the film business is all about money. If one is not bringing in the dollars then they might not sustain for long in showbiz.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here