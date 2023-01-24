Tanmay Vekaria's Throwback Picture With Disha Vakani From Theatre Days Resurfaces

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been the longest running sitcom on Sony’s SAB channel. The 14-year-old show has left an indelible mark on the hearts of viewers. Despite recent episodes not going well with viewers, the old episodes and characters are cherished with a lot of love. When we are talking about old characters, how can one forget Disha Vakani aka our iconic Daya Ben? The actress became a household name with this character but has now not appeared on television for quite a long time. Still, viewers have not forgotten Disha and actor Tanmay Vekaria revived her memories with a throwback photograph of her sitting with him. Tanmay plays the character of Bagha in TMKOC.

Tanmay had shared this picture last year on July 26 and captioned it,"Theatre Days#tanmayvekaria #tarakmehtakaooltachashma #bagha #baghaboy #comedian #india #actor".

Social media users came up with a lot of amusing comments for this picture. Many users wrote that Jethalal wants to know their location. A user also wrote that this photo was the reason why Jethalal got upset after watching him with Bawri Dhondulal Kanpuria. For those who have not watched the show, Bawri is the name of Bagha’s on-screen girlfriend previously enacted by actress Monika Bhadoriya. After Monika left the show, actress Navina Wadekar was roped in to play the role of Bawri in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Others requested Tanmay to convince Disha for a comeback. DJ Kamal Mustafa from Pakistan conveyed his best wishes to Tanmay.

As of now, the TRP of TMKOC continues to go downhill despite the best efforts by producers to choose the best artists for the characters. Actress Priya Ahuja, who played the character of Rita Reporter in this show once talked about this aspect. In an interview with The Times of India, she said that TRPs must have decreased due to the fact that people now watch a lot of other things apart from television.

