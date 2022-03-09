Tanu Weds Manu 3 to Pair Kangana Ranaut with Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub?

After Kangana Ranaut and R Madhavan’s Tanu Weds Manu and the sequel of the film, reports are doing the round that the film will be coming back with its third instalment. However, this time, R Madhavan might be replaced by Zeeshan Ayyub. The actor had played the role of Advocate Arun aka Chintu Kumar Singh in Tanu Weds Manu Returns. Taling to BollywoodLife.com, he revealed that the film’s writer Himanshu Sharma is considering making his and Kangana’s characters the focus of the third film.

However, he also told the publication that there has been no serious development on this front.

The actor also opened up on his series Tandav and talked about the second season. He said, “I’ll be very happy to return to Tandav with the rest of the cast. But, frankly speaking, I haven’t heard anything about it yet, there has been no discussion as far as I know. The makers alone will be the right people to answer that, you’ll have to ask them. Hopefully, Tandav season 2 will happen soon."

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut is all set to release her maiden production venture Tiku Weds Sheru. The film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in lead roles.

Some time back, while defending the choice of pairing a 20-year-old with a 47-year-old, she had drawn an example of her painting with R Madhavan in Tanu Weds Manu and its sequel. She said that it was their pairing and the understanding between the two actors that ensured the chemistry.

On the work front, the actress is currently hosting the reality show Lock Upp.

