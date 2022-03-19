Tanushree Dutta Birthday: A Look at her Journey in Bollywood

Actress Tanushree Dutta is celebrating her 38th birthday on Saturday (March 19). The Dhol actress, who once hogged limelight for her bold roles, announced her return to Bollywood last year. She was away from the film industry for a few years. In a series of photos shared on Instagram the actress revealed that she was following rigorous physical exercise and Yoga routine to get in shape.

The former Femina Miss India Universe title winner was born on March 19, 1984 in Jamshedpur. She started taking up modelling assignments after shifting to Pune for higher studies.

Tanushree made her Bollywood debut in 2005 with the film Aashiq Banaya Aapne. In this film, she played the lead role opposite Emraan Hashmi. Tanushree went on to work in a number of films including Chocolate, Bhagam Bhag, Dhol and Good Boy Bad Boy. She was last seen in 2020 film Apartment. Tanushree’s Bollywood career was brief, and she did not achieve notable success. However, she drew the attention of the audiences because of her bold roles.

In 2018, Tanushree hogged limelight after she accused veteran actor Nana Patekar of sexual harassment on the sets of 2009 film Horn Ok Pleassss. In 2013, she claimed in an interview that after the Horn Ok Pleassss episode she went into depression. She took help of spiritual healing and yoga to get out of it and stayed in an ashram for one and a half years. She then moved to Ladakh to learn Buddhist meditation. She also practices Vipassana meditation.

Tanushree revealed that the Buddhist monastery in Ladakh helped her return to normal life.

