Home » News » Movies » Tanushree Dutta Birthday: A Look at her Journey in Bollywood

Tanushree Dutta Birthday: A Look at her Journey in Bollywood

Actress Tanushree Dutta is celebrating her 38th birthday on Saturday (March 19).
Actress Tanushree Dutta is celebrating her 38th birthday on Saturday (March 19).

Tanushree Dutta, was recently in news after she made sexual harassment allegations against veteran actor Nana Patekar

Advertisement
Entertainment Bureau| Local News Desk
Updated: March 19, 2022, 17:57 IST

Actress Tanushree Dutta is celebrating her 38th birthday on Saturday (March 19). The Dhol actress, who once hogged limelight for her bold roles, announced her return to Bollywood last year. She was away from the film industry for a few years. In a series of photos shared on Instagram the actress revealed that she was following rigorous physical exercise and Yoga routine to get in shape.

The former Femina Miss India Universe title winner was born on March 19, 1984 in Jamshedpur. She started taking up modelling assignments after shifting to Pune for higher studies.

Tanushree made her Bollywood debut in 2005 with the film Aashiq Banaya Aapne. In this film, she played the lead role opposite Emraan Hashmi. Tanushree went on to work in a number of films including Chocolate, Bhagam Bhag, Dhol and Good Boy Bad Boy. She was last seen in 2020 film Apartment. Tanushree’s Bollywood career was brief, and she did not achieve notable success. However, she drew the attention of the audiences because of her bold roles.

Advertisement

In 2018, Tanushree hogged limelight after she accused veteran actor Nana Patekar of sexual harassment on the sets of 2009 film Horn Ok Pleassss. In 2013, she claimed in an interview that after the Horn Ok Pleassss episode she went into depression. She took help of spiritual healing and yoga to get out of it and stayed in an ashram for one and a half years. She then moved to Ladakh to learn Buddhist meditation. She also practices Vipassana meditation.

RELATED NEWS

Tanushree revealed that the Buddhist monastery in Ladakh helped her return to normal life.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.

Follow us on
Entertainment Bureau Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interviews and photos of the biggest stars. Be it the newest kid on the block, or the biggest blockbusters of the month, we have our eyes on everything that goes on in the glitzy world of entertainment. From South cinema to Bollywood and ‘Saas-Bahus’ to ‘K-dramas’, click here to get your share of the latest.

first published: March 19, 2022, 17:57 IST