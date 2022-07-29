Tanushree Dutta: If Anything Happens to Me, Nana Patekar, His Bollywood Mafia Friends Are Responsible

Actress Tanushree Dutta who initiated the #MeToo movement in India took to social media to share that if anything happens to her, Nana Patekar, his lawyers and associates, and his ‘Bollywood Mafia’ friends will be responsible. She shared a photo of hers on her official Instagram handle and penned a long note urging her fans and followers to not “watch their movies" and “boycott them totally."

She began her note by writing, “If anything ever happens to me let it be known that #metoo accused Nana Patekar, his lawyers & accociates & his Bollywood Mafia friends are responsible! Who are Bollywood Mafia?? Same people all whose names came up frequently in SSR death case. ( note that all have same criminal lawyer)"

She continued, “Do not watch their movies, boycott them totally & go after them with a vicious vengeance. Go after all the industry faces & journalists who planted fake news about me and PR people too behind the vicious smear campaigns. Go after everyone!! Make their lives a living hell because they harassed me so much! The law & justice may have failed me but I have faith in the people of this great Nation. Jai Hind…and bye! Phir milenge…"

Earlier this month, the actress had penned another post alleging that she is being ‘harassed and targeted’ by ‘Me Too culprits and Bollywood mafias’. She alleged how ‘a maid was planted to douse her drinking water with medications & steroids’. She further mentioned that even though she ‘barely escaped death’, ‘disgusting’ things are now happening outside her residence.

For the uninitiated, Tanushree Dutta made headlines in 2018 when she accused actor Nana Patekar, choreographer Ganesh Acharya and filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri of allegedly physically and mentally harassing her on the sets of Horn Ok Pleassss. It initiated #MeToo movement with several other women coming out and narrating their stories of harassment.

