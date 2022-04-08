Tanvi Mundle Enjoys Every Bit of Her Bhagya Dile Tu Mala’s Shoot in Guhagar

Marathi show Bhagya Dile Tu Mala revolves around a conventional storyline but has still managed to charm the audience with adorable on-screen chemistry among the lead actors. Lead pair Tanvi Mundle and Vivek Sangle are in Guhagar, a coastal place located between the Vashishti river and Jaigad creek in the Konkan region of Maharashtra, for shooting a schedule. Tanvi is enjoying each and every bit of her shooting in Guhagar.

Tanvi is enacting the role of Kaveri, a girl who values her traditions and culture in this series. The character of Kaveri is seen living in Guhagar since childhood. That is why a substantial portion of Bhagya Dile Tu Mala is being shot in Guhagar. Tanvi shared several funny behind the scenes videos from the shoot on Instagram.

Advertisement

In this Instagram reel, Tanvi is listening to the instructions from the director and riding a bicycle on the beach. Tanvi’s fans showered a lot of heart reactions in the comment section.

Tanvi looks happy, enjoying her time on Guhagar beach in this reel. She says that today she has to shoot at Guhagar beach. The Pahile Na Mi Tula actor also adds that it’s a little difficult to enjoy on the beach wearing a saree. Tanvi describes how she feels so energised in the refreshing environment of the beach.

Advertisement

Kaveri is very emotionally connected with her village. Kaveri is also a teacher who works really hard to impart education to students. Bhagya Dile Tu Mala narrates the story of two people with completely different demeanours falling in love with each other. It is the official remake of the Kannada serial Kannadathi. The show airs on Colors Marathi at 09:30 pm.

Tanvi has also been seen in the film Cycle, directed by Prakash Kunte and written by Aditi Moghe. Bhau Kadam, Bapu Awale and others were also part of the film.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.