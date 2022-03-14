Tanvi Prakash Mundle, Vivek Sangla to Appear On New TV Show Soon. Check Details

Marathi actors Tanvi Prakash Mundle and Vivek Sangle are all set to appear on a new television show. Both Vivek Sangle and Tanvi have updated about the upcoming show on their Instagram accounts with the caption- “Ganpati Bappa Morya" and hashtags including new beginnings, new journey, new show etc.

Here is the link to the post-

Following this, the fans of both the actors are wishing them all the best for their new endeavour. Tanvi Mundle is known for playing the lead role in the serial Pahile Na Mi Tula alongside Shashank Ketkar. The actor started her career as a theatre artist and has acted in several plays.

Pahile Na Mi Tula is a Marathi TV serial that airs on Zee Marathi and features Shashank Ketkar, Tanvi Mundle, Aashay Kulkarni in lead roles. The storyline of the serial revolves around a young woman, Manasi, who works in a financial firm.

The serial has been directed by Manish Khandelwal and has completed 150 episodes. It first aired on March 1, 2021.

Tanvi Mundle has also performed in the Marathi movie, Colourphool, which was released last year. The movie was directed by Prakash Kunte.

Vivek Sangle has acted in numerous theatre plays and made his debut in the entertainment industry with the serial Love Lagna Locha in 2016.

Love Lagna Locha is a Marathi comedy serial that aired on Zee Yuva between August 2016 and February 2018. The plot of the serial revolves around three friends Raghav, Vinay, and Sumeet. Sumeet in the serial is a career-oriented man, while Raghav is flirty and believes in living life to its fullest. Vinay on the other hand is struggling to find a wife.

Vivek also appeared in the Marathi serial Aamhi Doghi in 2018 that featured Mukta Barve and Priya Bapat in lead roles. The serial was the adaptation of the story Paus Ala Motha which was authored by Late writer Gauri Deshpande.

