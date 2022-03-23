Tara Sutaria Calls Boyfriend Aadar Jain ‘Handsomest’ As He Shares His Beard Look

Ever since Bollywood actors Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria made their relationship public, the couple never shies away from flaunting their PDA on the internet. The sweetest couple in B-town, who has already painted their social media red with their love, regularly acknowledges each other’s posts. With that being said, on Monday the Hello Charlie actor dropped two hot photos of himself in an intense look, but it was his girlfriend’s comment which caught everyone’s attention.

Aadar posted two pictures on Instagram in which he is sporting an all-white look. The actor looked stunning as he donned a white shirt, pairing it with white pants. He completed the look with silver colour bracelets and a locket. Aadar appeared intensely handsome in his vigorous beard look. It seems that the actor has a hidden message for his lady love in the caption, which read, “Looking at you.." Tara was quick to notice the post, as her way of acknowledging Aadar’s photo is winning hearts.

Taking to the comment section, the Ek Villain 2 actress wrote,"Handsomest" along with a heart emoticon. Witnessing this, Aadar couldn’t stay away from acknowledging his girlfriend’s comment, and being the sweetest boyfriend that he is, Aadar dropped a handful of kissing emoticons in the reply section.

Take a look at Aadar Jain’s latest photo here:

It wasn’t just Aadar’s fans and followers who showered love on his pictures, but his latest post grabbed the eyeballs of many celebrities. Aadar’s elder brother and actor Armaan Jain dropped a handful of fire emoticons in the comment section. Sacred Games actress Elnaaz Norouzi also dropped a handful of clapping emoticons.

Talking about Aadar and Tara, the couple has been dating for a long time now, and their social media feeds are flooded with mushy pictures. On Tara’s work front, the actress has several projects in her pipeline, one of which is Heropanti 2 opposite Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff. The action drama is slated to hit the theatres on April 29, 2022.

