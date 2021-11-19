Tara Sutaria Celebrates Birthday With 'Other Half'; See Pics

It's the birthday of the Sutaria sisters, and they can't seem to stay calm! Tara Sutaria and her twin Pia Sutaria celebrated their 26th birthday on November 19, and it appears that the birthday shenanigans have started in full force. To kick off their birthday with a blaze, the adorable twins held a mini celebration right when the clock struck 12. Pictures from the celebration are making rounds on the internet.

Pia rushed to Instagram to share a few photographs from their midnight celebrations. In the picture, they can be seen standing in front of a table with a variety of vibrant, appetising cakes, and their background was covered in balloons to brighten the mood. Tara and Pia were shown laughing before cutting their birthday cakes. A note on one of the cakes read, "Happy Birthday Pia and Tara."

Pia captioned the photo, wishing her sister a happy birthday and proclaiming her love for Tara. "Happy 26 to my other half, I love you to the moon and back."

The Sutaria sisters know how to win the style race by balancing classics and vogues. Tara and Pia looked incredibly stunning in their elegant yet modest clothes in the midnight post. Tara is wearing an off-white two-piece outfit with patterns. Pia, on the other hand, looked just as lovely in a basic white slip dress. In the photo, the two sisters were all in laughs and having fun, kicking out their 26th year on a high note.

Meanwhile, Tara, a newbie to Bollywood, shot to prominence with Karan Johar's 'Student of the Year 2'. But she is hardly a new face to the cameras. Tara began her tv career as a child artist on Disney India's 'Big Bada Boom,' and went on to act in the channel's shows 'The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir,' as well as 'Oye Jassie.' However, Tadap, in which Ahan Shetty, Suniel Shetty's son, will co-star, is one of her next projects. The film will release in theatres on December 3, 2021.

