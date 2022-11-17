Tara Sutaria Flaunts Toned Midriff, Raises Temperature in Bralette, Jeans; See Pic

Tara Sutaria will be celebrating her 27th birthday in two days. The actress, on Thursday, dropped a stunning photo that is breaking the Internet. It is a glimpse of her “birthday week." Tara is quite active on Instagram and keeps offering her fans glimpses of her life. Recently, the Ek Villain Returns actress shared a chic photo of herself on her Instagram profile that has taken the internet by storm. In the photo, Tara can be seen sporting a black-and-white patterned bra and a matching bikini bottom slightly visible from her unbuttoned denim jeans. The actress bared her toned mid-riff and flaunted her perfect curves for the photo.

Check out her post here:

To complete her glamorous look, the actress opted for minimal makeup with dewy skin, nude lips and beaming highlighter. She also opted for wet hair to elevate her look. She captioned the photo with, “Birthday week.”

As soon as the photo was posted, fans made a beeline for the comments section. While many dropped fire and heart emojis, others dropped comments of praise for the actress. “Damn it's hot!" commented a user while another wrote, “ Can’t wait for your birthday hottie." One fan commented, “Birthday hotness” and other wrote, “Looking gorgeous." A comment read, “You are the most beautiful girl in the world."

Currently, the actress is gearing up for her upcoming movie Apurva. The movie will feature her in a never-before-seen avatar and is based on a true story. She unveiled her first look from the movie on Instagram where her eyes look fierce and intense. She captioned the photo, “She’s fierce, she’s robust, she is Apurva.” The female-oriented movie will also star Dhairya Karwa. It is directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and produced by Murad Khetani

Check out the first look here:

On the work front, Tara Sutaria made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year 2 where she shared the screen space with Ananya Panday and Tiger Shroff. She also featured in Heropanti 2 and Ek Villain Returns.

