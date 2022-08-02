Tara Sutaria: It was Crazy to Lip-sync to My Own Voice in Ek Villain Returns, Hope to Continue | Exclusive

Filmmaker Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns, which hit the screens on July 29 and locked horns with Kichcha Sudeep starrer Vikrant Rona, has been working well at the box office. In an exclusive conversation with News18, one of its lead actors, Tara Sutaria, says that she felt a sense of security knowing that the film will be helmed by Suri and had a good feeling about the final outcome.

Apart from the music that made it easy for her to say yes to the film, she elaborates, “Since Mohit was making the second part, I felt safe in the knowledge that he made the first film (Ek Villain; 2014), and so, who better than him to make this one? On a very basic level, I knew that Arjun (Kapoor), Disha (Patani), John (Abraham) and I would fit even if we remove the story. It’s very important to have that intuitive feeling about the entire unit working together in tandem."

Advertisement

Ek Villain Returns also marks Sutaria’s debut as a singer in Bollywood. Titled Shaamat, the track recorded by her has been grabbing ample attention, and looking at the response, she desires to continue singing in her upcoming projects too. “When we were shooting for the song in Goa, it was also the first day Arjun and I were working together. I had to perform to the recording of Shaamat on stage. It was so crazy to lip-sync to my own voice! That’s an experience which not many young actors have. I hope I can continue to do that with the films to come," she states.

Sharing her experience of recording for the track, the 26-year-old says, “I’ve lost the count of the number of recordings I had. We recorded Shaamat even before I knew what my character was all about and we began shooting for the film."

Trained in western classical, semi-classical, jazz and since the past 21 years, Shaamat helped her feel more confident about singing in Hindi. “Music has been my world all my life. And it has been an incredible and surreal experience to sing in a language that I really adore, which in Hindi. I speak so much of the language in films but I haven’t had the opportunity to sing in it. The last time I probably sang a Hindi song before Shaamat was at the promotions of the other films I’ve done," Sutaria ends.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here