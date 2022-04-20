Tara Sutaria Risks Wardrobe Malfunction With Her Bold Thigh High Slit Skirt On Kapil Sharma Show

Tara Sutaria is not shying away from experimenting with her looks! On Wednesday, Tara stepped out with Tiger Shroff for the promotions of their upcoming film Heropanti 2 on The Kapil Sharma Show. Ahead of their shoot, Tara and Tiger were seen posing for the paparazzi, giving fans a good look at their stylish outfits.

Tiger was seen wearing a black shirt with a pair of black pants and a purple jacket while Tara turned heads with her white outfit. The actress was seen wearing a skirt with a thigh-high slit. She styled it with a silver blouse. Tara opted to leave her hair open and sported a pair of jhuttis.

Heropanti 2 also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who was seen on the sets of the comedy show. Heropanti 2 promises an action-packed entertainer. The movie marks Tiger and Tara’s second movie together. They were first seen in Student of the Year released in 2019.

It is said that Tiger is going all out for the movie. Sources close to the project have revealed, “Tiger learned the art of stick fighting which he performed for the first time in any of his films. This form comes under the Indian martial art of Kalaripayattu".

Heropanti 2 will also mark Tiger’s debut as a playback singer in films. He has lent his voice to the song Miss Hairan, which is composed by none other than maestro AR Rahman himself. The song was loved by fans and many lauded him for this achievement. Written by Rajat Arora, Heropanti 2 is directed by Ahmed Khan. The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on 29th April 2022 on the occasion of Eid and will clash with Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh starrer Runway 34.

Besides Heropanti 2, Tiger also has Ganapath and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in the pipeline. Tara Sutaria, on the other hand, has Ek Villain Returns in the making.

