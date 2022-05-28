Tara Sutaria Shares Pic with Sister Pia, Friend Mishal Taken 22 Years Ago: ‘Some Things Never Change’

Tara Sutaria cherishes every moment of her life. The actress who is really close to her twin sister, Pia Sutaria is living her childhood days once again. Tara has recently shared an adorable picture of herself, Pia and Mishal Hirani recreating the fun times. Acing the same pose, after 22 years also, the trio is making us aww with their cuteness.

After having a fun banter with Arjun Kapoor on social media, Tara made her way to her feed and blessed it with this cute photo. In the photo shared by Tara, she can be seen recreating a childhood memory from her 2000 album. Tara, her sister Pia and buddy Mishal can be seen rolling on the floor and getting captured with huge smiles. 22 years later too, the trio has aced the posing game and looking as adorable as they looked in their childhood.

Penning a heartfelt note for Pia and Mishal, Tara wrote, “Twenty-two years later. Some things never change. Mishal Hirani and Pia Sutaria, I am so proud of the people we have become! Here’s to always being silly, picking up where we left off and loving each other through everything.”

Fans reacted to Tara’s photo with lots of red heart emoticons. However, one comment that caught the eyes of the netizens was from Aadar Jain. Tara’s rumoured boyfriend, Aadar reacted to Tara’s cute memory with a few red heart emoticons.

Yesterday, Tara turned tutor to Arjun Kapoor and corrected his caption from his recent posts. Arjun posted a video of himself exercising. He captioned it by writing, “Sorting my weekend vibe at Nainital,” Arjun’s Ek Villain 2 co-star didn’t leave a moment to correct his grammar, and commented, “In* Nainital not at Nainital,” This led to a fun public chat session between the two, and Arjun handed over his Instagram to Tara for his further captions. Quite a smart move!

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tara is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Ek Villain 2 alongside John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, and Disha Patani. The film is slated to release on July 29 this year.

