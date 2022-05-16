Tara Sutaria Shows ‘Accurate Representation’ of Instagram vs Reality in Her Latest Post, See Pics

Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria is showing us two sides of her personality this Monday. The 26-year-old shared how her digital presence is completely in contrast to her real self in her latest Instagram post. The actress who was last seen in Heropanti 2 shared two pictures. The first picture featured Tara in her stunning glamorous avatar. With blue glitter eyeshadow and a perfectly contoured face, Tara clicked a selfie in a white costume. However, swiping left, we see a whole different side of Tara, who loves to enjoy her sleep in comfortable attire.

Sharing the two pictures on the social media platform, Tara added to the caption, “Accurate representation of Instagram vs reality.”

Besides showing us her myriad personalities, Tara also shared the teaser of her upcoming film last week. The actress shared the release date of her next film Ek Villain Returns last week. Tara will be starring in Mohit Suri’s directorial which also features Disha Patani, John Abraham, and Arjun Kapoor. Tara shared an ominous-looking face mask comprising a sinister smile and star-shaped eyes. Sharing the symbolic mask which may remind many of the 2014 movie Ek Villain, Tara added to the caption, “Block the date because. Ek Villain Returns has a new release date, 29 July 2022.”

Tara’s recent Instagram posts are certainly all about glamour and style. For the promotions of her latest film Heropanti 2 opposite Tiger Shroff, Tara served us some sexy styles. In one of her recent Instagram posts, Tara was seen dressed in a white satin halter back dress. The actress wore a nude brown makeup look featuring a tanning bronzer. Tara wore her blonde highlighter hair in a neat bun and wore make-up that accentuated her cheekbones. The actress wore a bold shimmery eye and accessorised her look with some statement rings and cuffs.

Tara made her debut in Bollywood in 2019 with Student of the Year 2.

