Tara Sutaria Spends Birthday Promoting Tadap, Says 'Sad My Sister is Not With Me This Year' | Exclusive

Making her big debut with Dharma Productions Student Of The Year 2, actor Tara Sutaria has come a long way. The actor who celebrates her birthday today, is busy promoting her upcoming film Tadap. Talking to News18.con the Sutaria says, “It’s nice to have a working birthday. We celebrated it with the entire team of Tadap and the media. I am promoting the film right now and will be spending the evening with my family."

The actor, who has a twin sister (Pia Sutaria), adds that they always loved celebrating their birthday. “Birthdays have always been a big celebration for me. As kids, Pia and I would celebrate this day with a lot of excitement. She doesn’t live here anymore as she is in London so I am little sad that we aren’t together on our birthday but we had a small celebration last week when she was in town," she said.

On the work front, Sutaria has been busy with a bunch of films including Tadap which marks the debut of Ahaan Shetty and releases next month. Talking about her schedule, the actor says, “It’s great that things are getting normal. We are all picking up pace at work. It’s great to be finally shooting again and I have a couple of films lined up for release this year, and the next year. I am very excited to be a part of Heropanti 2, Ek Villain Returns and of course, Tadap and I have a couple of more announcements that I can’t wait to share."

