Tara Sutaria Talks About Male Actors Being Given More Respect By Paps: 'Comes From The Sense That Man Is Greater'

Tara Sutaria is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie Ek Villain Returns. While the actress has been promoting her film, in a recent interview, she was asked about pay parity in the industry and if male and female celebrities are not given an equal platform in a movie. To this, Tara Sutaria explained that differences need not be big and told Pinkvilla, “It can be small things. It doesn’t need to be some huge conversation about the big things that we are doing wrong. It can be about the small things and the small differences we can make."

Tara Sutaria further mentioned how male actors are often addressed as ‘sir’ by the paparazzi whereas the female actors are just called by their first names. She also specified that she is not urging paps to address her as ‘mam’ but explaining that all this comes from a general sense that ‘man is greater’.

“I’ve noticed this, in a lot of paparazzi videos, you will notice a male celebrity and a female celebrity, and the male celebrity will always be called so and so sir but the woman who is of the same age will never be called so and so ma’am because she is just not given that (respect) and not that we want that respect. We’re all very young, we don’t want to be called ma’am or jee or anything but it is this very general sense of ‘the man is greater and so he must be given more respect’. That’s what I am saying, it comes from small things like that. Like if we could change small things like that it could move mountains," she said.

Meanwhile, talking about Ek Villain Returns, the film is a sequel to the 2014 movie of the same name. The original movie starred Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and Aamna Sharif in key roles. However, the sequel will feature Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria in the lead apart from Disha Patani and John Abraham. It is directed by Mohit Suri and is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. The film will hit theatres on July 29 this year.

