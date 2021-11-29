Tara Sutaria: When I Entered Bollywood, I Didn't Know Anybody, But I've Made Some Amazing Friends | Exclusive

She made a dream debut with Dharma Productions’ Student Of The Year 2, and since then Tara Sutaria has been slowly and steadily securing her place in the industry. Her second film, Marjaavaan, was a commercial hit, and now the young actress is gearing up for her third release, Tadap.

Tara, who had no connections in Bollywood, feels that she has a sense of belonging in the industry. She says, “When I came into Bollywood, I didn’t know anybody. This is a very different world. But I’ve come across some amazing friends who will remain close to me. Luckily, my first film had Ananya (Panday), and Tiger (Shroff), who became very good friends with me over the period of our film. I’ve created my own equations and my own rapport with everybody and I have felt a much warmer sense of belonging, like you said, in the last year-and-a-half. Personally, I have grown and come out of my shell."

An official Hindi remake of the Telugu film RX 100, Tadap also marks the debut of Ahan Shetty, son of Suneil Shetty. Tara is aware that the film will be talked about as the launch pad for the starkid. “He completely deserves all the attention. He is really shining in the film. At the same time, my character is really strong and powerful and cannot be silenced. We have all worked really hard on the film so there is utmost confidence in both of our roles," she says.

Ask her about how she looks at competition and Tara elaborates, “Everyone keeps talking about it but I don’t sense any competition with my contemporaries. I don’t think any of us feel like that. I have grown up with strong women in my house who have been open minded and there has never been a competition. Today, we all have plenty of room to fit in and there is no reason for us to compete. All of us are such different female personalities and are trained in such different skill sets that there’s no room for competition. We’d rather celebrate the differences than compete."

On the work front, she will pair up with Tiger again in Heropanti 2 and will also be seen in Ek Villain Returns which features John Abraham and Arjun Kapoor. “Tiger and I started from where we left in SOTY 2. We have stayed in touch and he is one of my closest friends. We had a lot of fun shooting for the film," she says, adding that working on Ek Villain Returns was an enriching experience.

“Arjun and I had a great camaraderie and we really fed off of each other. I am also singing my own songs in the film so that is something I am really excited about. I have really gelled with Mohit sir (director Mohit Suri). There is John sir in the film who I used to visit as a kid. I never imagined that I would be working in a film with him," she adds.

