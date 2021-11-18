Tara Sutaria's Super Hot Look for Tadap Promotions Draws Boyfriend Aadar Jain's Attention

Actor Tara Sutaria is busy these days in the promotion of her upcoming film Tadap in which she is paired opposite Sunil Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty. On Wednesday, Tara shared the pictures of her promotion look on Instagram. She is seen wearing brown pants and a crop top in this picture. The actor personify glamour in the photograph and her boyfriend Aadar Jain could not stop himself from commenting on the post. Jain expressed his feelings with heart and fire emoticons.

Advertisement

Aadar Jain is Ranbir Kapoor’s cousin. As far as Tara is concerned, she looks sensational in the picture and several people have commented on the post. This includes stylist Akshay Tyagi, Rytasha Rathore and Janhvi Kapoor.

Her fans, too, commented on the post saying, “My chocolate girl", “Hottie" and “Love you Tyara Jii". Tara made her relationship official with Aadar in August 2020. This year only in a conversation with Hindustan Times Aadar Jain said that Tara is very special for him. The two hang out with each other a lot and they receive a lot of love from people as well.

It is also being said that Aadar and Tara are going to get married at the beginning of next year. According to media reports, Aadar and Tara’s wedding has been fixed. The two also recently went off to Goa. Reports also say that Aadar and Tara will get married before Ranbir and Alia who are expected to tie the wedding knot in the summer of 2022.

Fans are extremely excited about Ranbir and Alia’s wedding and the news about Aadar and Tara’s wedding is a cherry on the top. If both reports turn out to be true, then this year is going to be very exciting for the Kapoor family.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.