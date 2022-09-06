Tara Sutaria's Vibrant Boho Attire Steals The Show, Arjun Kapoor Reacts

Marjaavaan actress Tara Sutaria has charmed viewers with her million-dollar smile and excellent vocal skills. Within a short span of time, she has managed to grab eyeballs with her screen presence, working with some of the most popular Bollywood biggies like Siddharth Malhotra and Tiger Shroff.

When it comes to fashion, there is no reason to doubt Tara’s dressing style. Apart from acting, the actress is also considered a fashion expert, flaunting her sizzling style statements on social media. Recently, the actress wowed fans with her uber-chic look as she dropped some stunning pictures on Instagram.

“Me trying to be cool (lasted about 5 seconds)," read Tara’s quirky caption.

The 26-year-old aced the hippie-bohemian vibe dressed in an intricately designed multicolour bralette weaved with brilliant threadwork, crystal beads, and sequins. She matched the halter-neck bralette with a printed chiffon shrug, and a pair of distressed light-blue denim shorts.

Tara struck an appealing pose tucking one hand in her pockets as she gazed into the camera. She kept her hair straight, her loose strands fluttering. The actress enhanced her voguish attire with silver-coated pendants and junk jewellery bangles on both hands.

In the following snaps, the Student of the Year 2 actress struck candid poses showing off her toned legs. Tara sported dusty green boots that further complimented her free-spirited look, her subtle smile being a winner.

No sooner than Tara’s pictures surfaced on the photo-sharing application, fans erupted with compliments. While one user called her, “too hot to handle" another wrote, “Fabulous."

Actor Arjun Kapoor also dropped a hilarious comment on Tara’s eccentric caption. “You became cool only after I entered this shoot, mate," pointed out Arjun, adding a laughing emoji.

On the work front, Tara is currently in bliss, enjoying the success of Ek Villain Returns. The action entertainer starring Tara, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, and John Abraham fared well at the box office.

Tara was last seen in the film Heropanti 2 opposite Tiger Shroff. The film failed to impress the audience.

