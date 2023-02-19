Home » News » Movies » Taraka Ratna Dies at 39: Chiranjeevi Offers Condolences To Jr NTR's Family; Allu Arjun Heartbroken

Taraka Ratna Dies at 39: Chiranjeevi Offers Condolences To Jr NTR's Family; Allu Arjun Heartbroken

Taraka Ratna no more: Jr NTR's cousin, actor-turned-politician Taraka Ratna passed away on Saturday night. Several Telugu stars offered their condolences.

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: February 19, 2023, 07:30 IST

Hyderabad, India

Taraka Ratna no more: Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun and more pay tributes.
Taraka Ratna no more: Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun and more pay tributes.

Taraka Ratna Passes Away: Heartbreaking news came in from Bengaluru late Saturday that Telugu actor-turned-political leader Taraka Ratna has passed away. The 39-year-old politician was Jr NTR’s cousin and has recently suffered a heart attack. He was being treated in a Bengaluru hospital. Following the shocking news, several Telugu stars such as Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, and Mahesh Babu offered their condolences.

Taking to Twitter, Chiranjeevi said he was ‘deeply saddened’ by the news of Taraka’s death. “Deeply saddened to learn of the tragic premature demise of #NandamuriTarakaRatna. Such bright, talented, affectionate young man .. gone too soon! Heartfelt condolences to all the family members and fans! May his Soul Rest in Peace!" he wrote.

Allu Arjun also confessed he was heartbroken by the news of Taraka’s passing away. “Heartbroken to learn of the passing away of #TarakaRatna garu. Gone to soon 💔. My deepest condolences to his family, friends & fans. May he rest in peace," he tweeted.

Mahesh Babu tweeted, “Shocked and deeply saddened by the untimely demise of #TarakaRatna. Gone way too soon brother… My thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones during this time of grief."

Here’s a look at a few other celebrities who mourned Taraka’s death.

Taraka Ratna, the grandson of legendary film actor and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister late N T Rama Rao and son of Nandamuri Mohan Krishna, had collapsed while participating in the launch of the state-wide ‘padayatra’ of TDP General Secretary Nara Lokesh on January 27 at Kuppam. He was flown to Bengaluru after preliminary treatment in a nearby hospital.

Sources said he was in critical condition since he was admitted to the hospital last month and he breathed his last on Saturday. The actor is survived by his wife Alekhya and a daughter.

first published: February 19, 2023, 07:28 IST
last updated: February 19, 2023, 07:30 IST
