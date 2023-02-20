Taraka Ratna Funeral: Jr NTR Fights Back Tears As He Offers Last Respects, Watch

Taraka Ratna Funeral: RRR actor Jr NTR was seen making his way to Taraka Ratna’s last rites and funeral. The actor was spotted with his wife Lakshmi Pranathi. Also present at the venue was Kalyanram. The actor was spotted making his way made his way to the mortal remains and offering his last respects. The funeral is reportedly taking place in the evening.

Jr NTR was also present with the family on Sunday, visibly shaken following Taraka’s sudden death. He was seen grieving with family members and others present at Taraka’s residence in Hyderabad. Taraka passed away on Saturday night, weeks after he suffered a heart attack. Taraka Ratna was admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru after he had an attack during a political rally. Jr NTR visited him in the hospital soon after the incident.

Taraka Ratna was the grandson of legendary film actor and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister late N T Rama Rao and son of Nandamuri Mohan Krishna. Last month, he collapsed while participating in the launch of the state-wide ‘padayatra’ of TDP General Secretary Nara Lokesh on January 27 at Kuppam. It was reported that he was in critical condition since he was admitted to the hospital. He died on February 18.

He is reportedly survived by his wife and three children. According to several reports, including Pinkvilla, Alekhya fell sick on Sunday following the shocking demise of Taraka. It is claimed that she had not eaten for two days for she was looking after the couple’s children, two daughters and a son. In pictures and videos from the late actor’s house following his death, fans spotted the family grief-stricken and trying to come to terms with the tragedy.

