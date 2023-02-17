Actor-turned-politician Nandamuri Taraka Ratna is still undergoing treatment at Narayana Hrudayalaya hospital in Bengaluru for more than three weeks now. This is because he suffered a cardiac arrest during a political campaign in Kuppam, Andhra Pradesh on January 27. His family has not commented on any health updates about him. In one of the recent events, his uncle and actor Nandamuri Balakrishna — who has been taking care of him since the incident and is in constant touch with the doctors — also skipped the question regarding Taraka Ratna’s health. Taraka Ratna’s uncle Nandamuri Rama Krishna interacted with reporters recently and rubbished the report of Taraka Ratna’s family taking him abroad for further treatment.

He stated that Taraka Ratna is not being taken to any foreign country for additional medical support; on the contrary, the family is bringing foreign doctors to Bengaluru for his treatment.

Advertisement

Taraka Ratna continues to be in a coma, the doctors are making their best efforts to bring the actor out of it.

Last week, his fans gathered at a Ganapati temple opposite the hospital and offered a special puja for his speedy recovery. They also broke 101 coconuts and offered them to Lord Ganesha, wishing for Taraka’s good health.

Earlier, it was reported by several media houses that for Taraka’s well-being, Balakrishna had ordered one of his associates to light Akhanda Jyoti for 44 days and offer prayers in the Mrityunjaya Swamy Temple in the Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh. A special puja was also performed at the temple for the former’s speedy recovery.

Taraka Ratna’s cousin Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, who was on a promotional spree for his film Amigos, was asked about Taraka’s health update. He didn’t share much but said, “The hospital authorities will give the right information. I’m not the right person to talk about it."

On January 27, Taraka Ratna was participating in Nara Lokesh’s padayatra in Kuppam, when he suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed. He was immediately taken to a private hospital in Kuppam and then was shifted to Bengaluru. Balayya also had then informed that Taraka had 90 percent of blockage on the left side of his heart.

Read all the Latest Movies News here