Taraka Ratna Passes Away: PM Narendra Modi 'Pained' By His Death, Offers Jr NTR's Family His Condolences

Nandamuri Taraka Ratna passed away on Saturday after putting up a brave fight against complications post suffering a heart attack. While the news of the actor’s untimely death comes as a shock to the Telugu industry, several eminent faces from Mahesh Babu to Allu Arjun have extended their condolences to the NTR family. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also offered his condolences to Taraka’s family.

The official Twitter handle of PMO India tweeted, “Pained by the untimely demise of Shri Nandamuri Taraka Ratna Garu. He made a mark for himself in the world of films and entertainment. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this sad hour. Om Shanti: PM @narendramodi."

Earlier in the day, Allu Arjun had tweeted, “Heartbroken to learn of the passing away of #TarakaRatna garu. Gone to soon. My deepest condolences to his family, friends & fans. May he rest in peace." Mahesh Babu also penned a note on his Twitter handle, “Shocked and deeply saddened by the untimely demise of #TarakaRatna. Gone way too soon brother… My thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones during this time of grief."

Chiranjeevi wrote, “Deeply saddened to learn of the tragic premature demise of #NandamuriTarakaRatna Such bright, talented, affectionate young man .. gone too soon! Heartfelt condolences to all the family members and fans! May his Soul Rest in Peace!"

Taraka Ratna, the grandson of legendary film actor and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister late NT Rama Rao and son of Nandamuri Mohan Krishna, collapsed while participating in the launch of the state-wide ‘padayatra’ of TDP General Secretary Nara Lokesh on January 27 at Kuppam. He was flown to Bengaluru after preliminary treatment in a nearby hospital. It was reported that he was in critical condition since he was admitted to the hospital. Taraka is survived by his wife Alekhya and a daughter.

As per multiple reports, the funeral will take place on Monday, February 20, in Hyderabad.

