Tariq: John Abraham Books Independence Day 2023, Drops New Poster; Fan Say It Gives ‘Madras Cafe Vibe'

John Abraham made heads turn in his recent release Ek Villian Returns. The actor and model who has done phenomenal work in films like Dhoom, Jism and Desi Boyz announced his next venture on the occasion of 75th Independence Day of India. The announcement for his new film piqued the interest of fans and cine buffs alike.

On Monday, the Batla House actor took to his Instagram to share the first poster of his upcoming film titled ‘Tariq’. While it’s not clear what the movie would be about, the poster showcased a lone oak leaf with a bedazzling backdrop. John Abraham captioned the post, “Aazadi ki ‘Tariq’, 15 August, 2023. ‘Tariq’ is our next creative collaboration with Bake My Cake Films after Tehran and Batla House. Time to celebrate the freedom to tell good stories. #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav. Directed by #ArunGopalan, Produced by @thejohnabraham, @sandeep_leyzell and @shobhnayadav. Written by @writish1 and #LalitMarathe."

Intrigued fans of the star were pleasantly surprised by this update as they took to the comment section with varied reactions. One of the fans wrote, “Already getting that Madras Cafe vibe", another one commented, “Waiting for your movie. 365 days to go." Someone also said, “All The Best!!"

On the professional front, John Abraham is all set to play a prominent role in Siddharth Anand’s spy spin-off of Ek Tha Tiger and War franchise ‘Pathaan’. The much-anticipated film would also feature Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone as major leads. Salman Khan & Hrithik Roshan will reprise their roles as Tiger" & "Kabir". Touted to be the most expensive project of Yash Raj Films, fans can’t contain their excitement for the movie to hit the silver screen.

In an interview with the PinkVilla, John Abraham had shared how his Pathaan co-star Shah Rukh Khan is responsible for his success. He had shared, “Shah Rukh Khan is, how do I say, he’s responsible for where I am because when I started modelling he was the judge in the show. So I owe a lot to Shah Rukh probably for him it was just another competition that he judged. There’s a lot of deep-rooted respect that I have that I can’t really talk about. But, he’s a wonderful person. He’s very charming, he’s lovely and supremely intelligent. That’s all I can say."

The Jhootha Hi Sahi actor had further said, “I can’t speak more than this because Pathaan is still being made. I’m going back to shoot for Pathaan now in the whole of April. It’s an honour working with him."

Pathan is slated to release January 25, 2023

