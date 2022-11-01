Taylor Swift Creates History As She Becomes 1st Musician to Claim Entire Top 10 on Billboard Hot 100

Taylor Swift scored one of the most historic weeks in the 64-year history of the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, as reported by the publication itself. She has been declared the first artist to veritably claim the survey’s entire top 10 in a single frame. Taylor has defeated rapper Drake’s previous records, who had claimed nine of the Hot 100’s top 10 for a week in September 2021. Check out this post where she announced her chart-topping album Midnights on Instagram.

She captioned the post, “Surprise! I think of Midnights as a complete concept album, with those 13 songs forming a full picture of the intensities of that mystifying, mad hour. However! There were other songs we wrote on our journey to find that magic 13. I’m calling them 3 am tracks. Lately, I’ve been loving the feeling of sharing more of our creative process with you, like we do with From The Vault tracks. So it’s 3 am and I’m giving them to you now."

Taylor’s number from the same album “Anti-Hero" launched at No. 1, which marked her ninth career leader at the chart-topper. It’s interesting to note that all 10 songs in the Hot 100’s top tier are from Swift’s new LP Midnights. It has been the biggest week for any music release in the last 7 years. Taylor also surpassed rapper Drake and the forever classic band The Beatles for the most titles from the “top of the Hot 100 in a single week", claimed Billboard.

The Love Story singer now boasts the most top 10s among women in the Billboard chart’s history, with 40 hits, surpassing iconic singer Madonna’s 38. Among all acts, she trails only Drake (59 top 10s). Midnights also becomes the first album ever with as many as “10 Hot 100 top 10s, besting the nine from Drake’s Certified Lover Boy in 2021."

Here are the top 10 of Taylor’s songs on the charts

No. 1, “Anti-Hero"

No. 2, “Lavender Haze"

No. 3, “Maroon"

No. 4, “Snow on the Beach,“ feat. Lana Del Rey

No. 5, “Midnight Rain"

No. 6, “Bejeweled"

No. 7, “Question…?"

No. 8, “You’re on Your Own, Kid"

No. 9, “Karma"

No. 10, “Vigilante Shit"

Which one is your favourite?

