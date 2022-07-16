Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn Subtly Debunk Their Engagement Rumours During Coffee Date In London

Rumours were rife that Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn had been secretly engaged to each other. However, while making their latest public appearance the Shake It Off hit-maker seemingly put the ongoing speculations to rest. It so happened that in June, Swift was spotted donning a ring on her finger which made fans believe that the couple might have taken a step forward in their relationship.

As per a report in Elle, the duo once again caught the attention of the paparazzi in London as they kick-started the weekend on a romantic note. However, this time Taylor’s left ring finger was empty. This could reportedly be the musician’s strategy to downplay the news and keep her engagement away from the public eye. But there could be another possibility that the latest rumours had no truth attached to them.

Advertisement

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn haven’t yet commented on the speculations. Reportedly, they were spotted walking hand-in-hand during their date. The paps noticed that her left ring finger was bare when she lifted a juice box. Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn complimented each other’s look in similar blue shorts.

It was The Sun who broke the news of the couple’s rumoured engagement. An insider told the portal that the duo is trying hard to keep the news away from the limelight. Seemingly, it is just the couple’s close friends and family members who are aware of the engagement. It is speculated that Swift chooses to wear her engagement ring only inside the four walls of her house. If the portal’s source is to be believed, then marriage will soon be on the cards for the couple.

Previously, talking about the engagement rumours, Joe Alwyn in an interaction with The Wall Street Journal had stated, “I mean, the truth is, if the answer was yes, I wouldn’t say, and if the answer was no, I wouldn’t say.”

Taylor Swift’s romantic life has always garnered massive attention from her fans and followers all across the globe. However, this time both Taylor and Joe have decided to remain tight-lipped about their personal life. The two have been dating each other for the last five years.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.