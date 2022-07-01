Taylor Swift ‘Secretly’ Engaged to Longtime Boyfriend Joe Alwyn? Here’s What We Know

American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has been making the headlines for her love life. Recently, there were rumours being spread about her engagement with her longtime beau Joe Alwyn. While the duo kept denying the same, it was recently reported that they have secretly gotten engaged in a close-knit ceremony. As per a report in The Sun, Taylor and Joe have secretly gotten engaged in a close-knit ceremony.

As per a report in the outlet, the actor popped the question months ago, but the two have “only told" their inner circle. “Basically immediate family, and trusted, very old friends. Everyone has been sworn to secrecy, too," the source said. The source further alleged that Swift only wears her “beautiful ring" in private.

“Again, only a handful of people know details about the wedding and Taylor hasn’t even told some of her team about the engagement.They want their love to stay away from the cameras as much as possible. This is just for them. And if and when they do exchange vows, there most definitely won’t be any Vogue, Rolling Stone or Hello! magazines there. It will be simple and elegant – like them."

The couple reportedly began dating in 2016 and have rarely spoken about their relationship publically or on social media.

Well, this isn’t the first time their engagement rumours have surfaced online. A couple of months ago when the rumours created a buzz among the netizens, Joe Alwyn opened up about the rumours and revealed the ‘truth’ to his fans and followers via WSJ. He told the magazine at the time, “If I had a pound for every time I think I’ve been told I’ve been engaged, then I’d have a lot of pound coins. I mean, the truth is, if the answer was yes, I wouldn’t say, and if the answer was no, I wouldn’t say."

In January 2020, Swift herself added fuel to the rumour mill with what looked like a large diamond ring on her left ring finger in her Netflix documentary, Miss Americana.

The Love Story songstress had subsequently brought Alwyn into her work: He helped co-write two tracks on her 2020 album Folklore - Exile and ‘Betty’ - under the pseudonym William Bowery, and also contributed to the tunes ‘evermore’ and Champagne Problems on Folklore’s sister album, Evermore.

In her acceptance speech at the 2021 Grammy Awards, Swift thanked Alwyn, saying, “Joe, who is the first person that I play every single song that I write," before continuing, “And I had the best time writing songs with you in quarantine."

The couple has only made a handful of public appearances together.

