Taylor Swift Speaks at NYU Graduation Ceremony After Receiving Honorary Doctorate at Yankees Stadium

Singer and 11-time Grammy winner Taylor Swift was recently at the NYU Graduation ceremony and delivered an acceptance speech. Swift was presented with an Honorary Doctorate in Fine Arts from the New York University.

The “Lover" singer started, “Hi, I’m Taylor. The last time I was in a stadium this size, I was dancing in heels and wearing a glittery leotard. This outfit is much more comfortable."

Taylor Swift delivered the most endearing and inspiring speech. She said, “Life can be heavy, especially if you try to carry it all at once. Part of growing up and moving into new chapters of your life is about catch and release." Swift continued, in reference to her Cardigan phase, “Secondly, learn to live alongside cringe…I had a phase where, for the entirety of 2012,

I dressed like a 1950s housewife. But you know what? I was having fun."

The singer further stated, “I became a young adult while being fed the message that if I didn’t make any mistakes, all the children of America would grow up to be perfect angels. However, if I did slip up, the entire earth would fall off its axis and it would be entirely my fault and I would go to pop star jail forever and ever."

The singer finished her speech with, “You will screw it up sometimes. So will I. And when I do, you will most likely read about it on the internet. Hard things will happen to us. We will recover. We will learn from it. We will grow more resilient because of it," as reported by Deadline.

Wearing a black Doctoral regalia bordered in purple, Taylor Swift looked poised as she gave her speech. This year’s NYU graduation ceremony saw a big crowd as the event honoured the Class of 2022 as well as the classes of 2021 and 2020, who graduated during the Coronavirus pandemic. This resulted in full occupancy which led the graduation ceremony to happen in the Yankees Stadium.

