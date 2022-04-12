Team Beast Enjoys Fun Ride Around Chennai In Vijay’s Rolls-Royce Ghost

Tamil action-thriller Beast, starring Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles, is all set to hit theatres on Wednesday, April 13. Ahead of the release of the Nelson Dilipkumar-directed film, team Beast have upped their promotional efforts. In the meantime, Beast squad is also making sure to scoop out some moments for themselves.

The entire team of the film recently went on a cheerful ride around Chennai in Vijay’s Rolls-Royce Ghost to celebrate co-star Aparna Das’ birthday. The video is now making rounds on the internet, and fans enjoy seeing the entire ensemble have a good time together.

The clip shows Vijay driving the car while Pooja, Aparna, and Nelson enjoying the ride in the backseat. With his squad making the drive fun-filled, crew member Sathish can be seen recording a video and introducing Thalapathy as the owner of the luxurious vehicle. Vijay’s lovely grin stole the show in the clip.

Pooja Hegde, the film’s leading lady, recently spoke about the fun ride. On Monday, the actress hosted a quick #AskPoojaHegde session on Twitter to interact with her fans. One person asked the Pooja to share her experience about the “Rolls-Royce ride."

“The Rolls-Royce ride was a lot of fun. It was Aparna’s birthday that day and we had a lot of fun sitting in his car which was like a plane. It wasn’t like a car and we had a lot of fun. And of course, to be driven by Vijay sir was amazing," she replied.

The box office bookings for Beast have been extremely high in various areas, and the film has reportedly established a record collection in places such as the United States and Australia, among others. Vijay is portraying a RAW agent named Veera Raghavan in this action drama.

