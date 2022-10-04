Team Kasargold Celebrate Sidhique And Rinny Divakar's Birthday. Pics Inside

It’s a double celebration for actor Sidhique and producer Rinny Divakar. The two have marked their birthdays on sets of Kasargold, in Payyannur, Kerala. Now, Sidhique has shared a picture featuring himself and Kasargold producer Rinny Divakar on Instagram. Sidhique has sent a thank you note to his fans and well-wishers for all their love and support. The actor shared a picture of himself wearing a black and white outfit. Along with the picture, he wrote, “I would like to thank all my friends who wished me on my birthday." Take a look at the post below.

Advertisement

As soon as Sidhique shared the post online, netizens were quick enough to flood the comment section with happy messages for the birthday boy. A user wrote, “Happy birthday to you sir". Another said, “Wish you happiness and health. Love your acting, keep it up". Some also commented with a series of happy emojis.

Earlier, actress Malavika Sreenath celebrated her birthday on the sets of Kasargold. She took to her social media handle to share pictures from the occasion. In the picture, the actress is seen posing beside Asif Ali and Sunny Wayne. Along with the post, she wrote, “Luckiest birthday girl". She added, “Thank you Asif Ali Sunny Wayne, Mridul Nair and the whole team of Kasargold. I owe you guys big time!! Most Adipoli birthday I’ve ever had". Take a look at the post below.

Advertisement

Kasargold will star Asif Ali, Sunny Wayne, Shine Tom Chacko, Deepak Parambol, Malavika, Sreenath and Sreeranjini Nair in lead roles. The film is being written and directed by Mridul Nair. ‘Kasargold,’ jointly produced by Vikram Mehra, Siddharth Anand Kumar, Suraj Kumar, and Rinni Divakar, is presented by Saregama in collaboration with Mukhari Entertainment. Sahil Sharma is a co-producer, and Jebil Jacob is the cinematographer. The movie is currently in its filming stage and fans are already eager for the release of the film.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here