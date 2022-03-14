Team of NBK107 Celebrates 41st Birthday of Gopichand Malineni on Sets

The cast and crew of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s upcoming film, tentatively titled NBK 107, celebrated the 41st birthday of Gopichand Malineni. As the photos and videos from the special day surfaced on the internet, many wished the director, who has delivered several blockbuster films.

The director has collaborated with Nandamuri Balakrishna for his upcoming project. The first look poster of Balakrishna from NBK107 was unveiled earlier in February. In the first-look poster, Balayya can be seen in a dynamic look dressed in a traditional dhoti paired with a black shirt. In the mass attire, Balakrishna is walking alongside a black Land Rover Defender. Judging by the looks of the poster, the upcoming film will be a promising mass actioner.

In the movie, Shruti Haasan will be seen playing the female lead opposite Balakrishna, while Kannada actor Duniya Vijay will be seen essaying the antagonist. In addition, the film also has Varalaxmi Sarathkumar playing a powerful role.

Advertisement

The technical crew includes S Thaman, who is composing music for the film, while Rishi Punjabi has been roped in to handle the cinematography. The dialogues of the film have been penned by acclaimed writer Sai Madhav Burra, while editing is taken care of by Navin Nooli. Moreover, AS Prakash is handling the production design, meanwhile, Chandu Ravipati is the executive producer of the upcoming project.

Backed by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar, the makers have roped in Ram-Laxman to choreograph the stunt scenes.

Speaking of the director, Gopichand Malineni, known for his commercial blockbusters, entered the Telugu film industry as a camera assistant. However, after his directorial debut Don Seenu (2010), there has been no looking back for the director.

Including his directorial debut, some of his blockbuster hits are Bodyguard, Balupu, Pandaga Chesko, and Krack.

Advertisement

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.