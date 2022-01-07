'Tears of Joy': Director Mari Selvaraj's Birthday Wish For AR Rahman

Director Mari Selvaraj wished music composer AR. Rahman on his 55th birthday by writing the lyrics of an old song and expressing his love for the Oscar winner. Recent reports claimed that the duo will collaborate for an upcoming film starring Udhayanidhi Stalin and Keerthy Suresh.

Mari Selvaraj posted a picture with AR. Rahman on his Twitter handle and wrote: “Tears of joy, Tears of joy, I searched and searched and searched. See you again. HAPPY BIRTHDAY AR. Rahman"

>Selvaraj post:

Advertisement

Selvaraj’s emotional birthday post for AR. Rahman has been re-tweeted over a thousand times and accumulated more than 8600 likes.

The director had recently announced his next multi-starrer, which will hit theatres next year. And around the same time, reports came that Rahman has been finalised as music composer for this film. No official announcement has come from the makers so far.

AR Rahman and Selvaraj have never worked before. According to sources, the two cine buffs are in touch regarding the music composition of their next film.

If Rahman indeed scores music for the Selvaraj directorial, he will return to Tamil films after a long gap of 28 years. In 1994, AR Rahman had composed music for Tamil hit film Karuthamma.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.