Teaser Launch Date of Ram Potheneni's The Warriorr Announced; Details Inside

Ace Tollywood actor Ram Potheneni-starrer The Warrior will have its first teaser launch on May 14 at 5:31 PM. Fans are eagerly looking forward to Ram Pothineni’s cop action drama.

Ram Potheneni on Sunday made the announcement while sharing a new poster from the film on Twitter. This has left fans excited. The tweeted poster features the actor riding a bike and the tweet reads, “Introducing S-A-T-Y-A to you all on the 14th of May! Love… #RAPO #THEWARRIORR."

The recently released song titled, Bullet, crooned by Tamil actor Silambarasan TR, popularly known as Simbu, has received a good response from the masses. Set to tune by Devi Sri Prasad, the song is a power-packed number and is an absolute treat for the fans.

According to reports, a huge deal has been struck for the Hindi version of the upcoming film. The film’s Hindi dubbing rights have been sold for Rs 16 crore. After completing the second schedule, the makers have already initiated the third shooting schedule of the film.

In addition to Ram Potheneni, the film has Kollywood and Tollywood actor Aadhi Pinisetty, who will be seen playing the antagonist. Meanwhile, Krithi Shetty plays the leading lady, Whistle Mahalakshmi, in the film. Among others, the film also stars Akshara Gowda, Bharatiraja, Chirag, Redin, and Nadhiya in prominent roles.

Reportedly, the pre-release business of the project stood at Rs. 41 crores. The film will hit theatres in Telugu as well as Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. The technical crew comprises cinematographer Sujith Vaassudev, Navin Nooli as editor, while Devi Sri Prasad has scored music for the film.

The N Lingusamy directorial, produced under the banner of Srinivasaa Silver Screen, is gearing up for a worldwide grand theatrical release on July 14.

