Teaser of Actor Virajas Kulkarni's Directorial Debut Victoria Out; Watch it Here

Virajas Kulkarni is one of the noted faces of the Marathi Entertainment Industry. He made his debut in the Marathi Film Industry in 2018, with the movie Hostel Days, and has created a huge fan base for himself.

Virajas is very active on social media and shares his pictures, videos and work-related updates just as he has done now. However, the actor will be seen off-camera as he is making his directorial debut.

The name of his upcoming project is Victoria and he recently shared the promo video of his new project on his official Instagram handle.

Sharing the video, the actor wrote, “Directorial Debut film Victoria!!! Releasing in theatres! The secrets of Victoria will be revealed. In cinemas from 16th December."

Virajas has directed many plays so far. But this will be his first film as a director.

Seeing the promo, fans got excited and poured their feedback into the comment section. One of the users wrote “Woah!" while another one said, “Looks so lit wishing you success." “All the best team" commented the third user." The clip received 35.4 K views so far.

The promo video gives the vibe of a horror plot. The film stars Pushkar Jog, Sonalee Kulkarni, Aashay Kulkarni, and Hira Sohal in pivotal roles. The story, screenplay, and dialogues of Victoria have been penned by Omkar Gokhale, Jeet Ashok, and Virajas Kulkarni respectively.

Apart from this, the actor tied his knot this year with actress Shivani Rangole on May 3 on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. Their wedding was an intimate affair and was held in Pune. The couple got engaged earlier this year on January 6.

The duo met 10 years ago for an English play. Earlier, Virajas also worked with Mrinal Kulkarni as an assistant director for the film Rama Madhav. Apart from acting, he has also written and directed some plays, including Mickey, Fourth Building from the Left, and Bhanwar.

