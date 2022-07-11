Teaser Of Akhil Akkineni's Agent To Be Out On July 15

Akhil Akkineni is gearing up for his much-awaited film Agent, which will hit the theatres on August 12. According to an official announcement by makers, Agent’s teaser will be released on July 15. Akhil’s fans are delighted with this announcement. They are waiting to see their favourite actor in this spy action thriller.

The makers have shared a glimpse from the teaser. The best part about the short clip is the background music, which sets the tone for the teaser. The glimpse ends with Akhil’s look and other details of the film.

The audience is now eagerly waiting for the teaser. A user wrote that he was eagerly waiting for the trio of Akhil, Mammootty and director Surender Reddy. According to this user, he is expecting something mesmerising from the trio.

Talking about the cast of the film, Akhil achieved a chiseled physique to match the image of a daredevil spy. Mammootty also looks every bit ferocious in the poster of his character in the film. His poster was released with the tagline The Devil Ruthless Saviour.

Many had initially thought that Mammootty would be seen doing a cameo role. Later, reports emerged that he would play a pivotal character. There were also reports that he would play the villain in the film. Vakkantham Vamsi has penned the storyline. Actress Sakshi Vaidya will also be seen in the film.

According to producers, Agent will release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. AK Entertainment and Surrender 2 Cinema have bankrolled this film.

