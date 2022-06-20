Teaser of Ankush Chaudhari's Daagdi Chaawl 2 Out, Film Hits Big Screen on August 18

The popular film Daagdi Chaawl, which was released in 2015, is coming back with its sequel after almost seven long years. The film, starring Ankush Chaudhari, Pooja Sawant and Makarand Deshpande in the lead roles, was a super hit at the time.

Makarand received lots of praises for his iconic role of Daddy. The film that was inspired by the reality of Mumbai’s Dagdi Chawl revealed the story of a gangster turned political leader, who was popularly known as ‘Daddy’. Now, the makers are coming up with a sequel to the film with the same cast. Recently, actor Ankush Chaudhari shared a post on his Instagram releasing the teaser of the Daagdi Chaawl 2.

The teaser of the film, shared by Ankush Makarand Deshpande, shows him in a dark avatar. The look of the actor is strong, confident and deadly. Captioning the post in Marathi, Ankush wrote, “He is back". The spine-chilling teaser is a treat to the audience who have loved part one of the gangster drama.

Actress Amruta Khanvilkar reacted to Ankush’s post and commented, “Whoho anky" whereas director Aditya Sarpotdar congratulated the team. Various other fans, too, have showered love on Ankush’s post. While one of the users commented, “Gooosebumps", another one wrote, “Excited". Many users reacted with heart and fire emoticons on the post.

Talking about Daagdi Chaawl 2, the film has been directed by Chandrakant Kanse and produced by Sangeeta Ahir. The story of the film has been written by Machchindra Bugade, with dialogues by Sanjay Jamkhandi. Amitraj has composed the music for the film.

Now, that the teaser is out, fans can’t wait for the full-fledged trailer unveiling other sides of the various characters. Daagdi Chaawl 2 is all set to release in theatres on August 18 this year.

