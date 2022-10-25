Teaser of Chiyaan Vikram-Starrer Thangalaan Promises a Nail-Biting Period Drama

Chiyaan Vikram is all pumped up for his upcoming film titled Thangalaan with director Pa Ranjith. Makers of this film announced the title on Sunday with a terrific teaser. The teaser gives a glimpse of this period drama, which is inspired by real-life events. From the teaser, the audience got an idea that Vikram is essaying the role of a clan’s leader.

Viewers also get a glimpse of actors Malavika Mohanan, Pasupathy Masilamani and others. It ends with ferocious-looking Vikram holding a sickle in his hand. Music composed by G.V.Prakash Kumar perfectly compliments the vibe of Thangalaan’s teaser.

Makers have kept the plot of this story under wraps. However, a fan has guessed that Thangalaan will be based on the issue of caste-based crimes.

Apart from the story, a fan expressed anguish over G.V.Prakash’s name as composer in Thangalaan. According to this follower, Santhosh Narayanan should have curated the beats for this film.

In addition to G.V.Prakash, Kishor Kumar is roped in as director of photography. Tamil Prabha has co-written Thangalaan, while Selva RK and SS Murthi will handle the editing and art departments. A joint production venture of Studio Green and Neelam Productions, Thangalaan will hit the theatres in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

Besides Thangalaan, Vikram left the audience floored with his acting in the record-breaking hit film Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1. He played the key role of Adithya Karikalan, the crown prince and the commander of Northern troops in Sundara Chola’s reign. His exemplary performance was admired by critics and viewers.

Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Trisha and others also essayed key roles in this magnum opus. Mani Ratnam’s compelling direction was one of the major highlights of this movie. Critics admired how he successfully accomplished the strenuous task of adapting a popular novel into an equally brilliant film. Reviewers also appreciated A.R. Rahman’s astonishingly wonderful songs and A. Sreekar Prasad’s editing.

