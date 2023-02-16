Kannada actors Dhruva Sarja and Vaibhavi Shandilya-starrer Martin’s teaser date has been declared. The fans, who have been patiently waiting for the high-octane film, are unable to keep their excitement under control. It is one of the most expected pan-India Kannada films this year. Sharing a motion poster on Instagram, Dhurva can be seen with a rugged look while using a machine gun beside a tank. The teaser of Martin is all set to release on February 23.

It is reported that Martin, which has loads of action elements, has already caught the attention of the audience with its posters.

Advertisement

The climax of Martin was shot for nearly 52 days and composed by three action choreographers. Director AP Arjun stated that it was for the first time that such a lengthy climax sequence had been shot. A huge set was erected to shoot action sequences.

The film also has Achyuth Kumar, Rohith Pathak, Navab Shah, Anveshi Jain and others in prominent roles. Dhruva Sarja and Vaibhavi Shandilya will be sharing the screen space for the first time.

Dhruva Sarja’s Martin has been making a lot of noise ever since its announcement. The film, directed by AP Arjun, which has been in the making for over a year, is now finally complete and the team is going out of its way to promote the pan-India film. The large-canvas film, which is releasing in 5 languages, has also been shot across India.

A report by The Times Of India stated that the team is now planning to host paid premiere teaser shows in Veresh theatre. The team is said to have booked the noon show slot and is planning to hold at least 10-15 shows of the teaser. The report also estimated that the teaser is a little over two minutes.

Director AP Arjun clarified that the purpose of doing this is to give a theatrical experience to the public and not make money. “We will charge a nominal fee so that the theatres don’t become overcrowded. The money we get from this will be donated to cow shelters (Gaushalas). Also, on the same day, in the evening at 5.55pm, we will release the trailer on YouTube and people can watch it on their phones," Arjun said.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Dhruva Sarja has teamed up with Prem for another pan-India film KD. The shoot is currently underway. Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt recently wrapped his portion in Bengaluru. On the other hand, Vaibhavi was previously seen in Gaalipata 2.

Read all the Latest Movies News here