Teaser of First-Ever Marathi Breakup Rap Out, Generates Curiosity -- Watch

Valentine’s week is upon us, and it is raining love all over. While there is no dearth of romantic songs that talk about love and romance that you can dedicate to your partner, there is very little music produced on the heartbroken ones who have had a failed relationship.

Cupid is not kind to everyone and this week and especially Valentine’s Day makes these people feel left out and neglected while the rest of the world enjoys good romantic music. However, that will not be the case anymore as the first Marathi breakup rap is going to be soon.

Talking about memories of a companion that is no more there, the rap song Changali Khelalis Tu talks about whether life comes to a standstill after a breakup and if there is no other future interest in life after your lover leaves you. In collaboration with Kissa Ghar Productions and Media Works Studio, the rap song will arrive soon so that people who have failed in love have something to relate to. The trailer for the song is already out. The song is sung by rapper Sarja and the lyrics of the song are written by him.

Changali Khelalis Tu is produced by Mayank Pushpam Singh and directed by Vinay Prataprao Deshmukh. The song stars Vinay Prataprao Deshmukh and Ruchira Jadhav. Ruchira has so far entertained the audience in a variety of roles. The role of Maya played by Ruchira in the series My New Wife on Zee Marathi was very popular.

Vinay has also worked as an actor, director and content creator in Marathi entertainment. A few years ago, AVK Entertainment introduced the first Marathi Celebrity Acappella, featuring 66 Marathi artists, 43 Marathi songs and dialogues. The song was conceived by Vinay and he was the one who directed the video.

