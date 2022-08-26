Teaser of Gauahar​ Khan Starrer Shiksha Mandal Out Now, Actor Feels 'Proud' to Play Cop for First Time

In her fifth OTT outing Shiksha Mandal, actor Gauahar Khan will be seen in the avatar of a police person uncovering one of India’s biggest educational scams. The teaser of the web series dropped recently. The MX original show revolves around a fraud that shook the entire educational system. Inspired by true events, the series set in Bhopal captures the grave reality of the situation, which is likely to resonate with the current educational environment in India.

Talking further about the show, Khan says, “I’m so proud of the success stories of Indians across the globe with their educational backgrounds from India. We have the best in education here, yet certain aspects of the entire system and the disturbing news we read daily about ongoing scams even in getting basic education completed and the corrupt intentions of some people shake one up. Shiksha Mandal, as a show, brings to light a few of these issues."

Happy to be have played a cop, she adds, “I’m so proud and happy to have had the opportunity to play such a strong character, my first as a cop. I can’t wait for audiences to watch it."

Check out the teaser of Shiksha Mandal here:

Actor Pavan Malhotra, who plays a key role in the web series, shares, “They say that hope can help one survive any situation. But, when you read about such scams knocking down the educational system, I can’t even imagine what it can do to an aspiring student. All we can do in times like this is raise our voices and let them know we’re here for them, even if it’s via a web series. A show like Shiksha Mandal that will soon release on MX Player is going to be explosive in revealing some similar scams and hopefully, encourage change in the educational system in India."

Sayed Ahmad Afzal, who wrote and directed the web series, says that “the world of fraudsters" attracted him to the story. “I was quite intrigued with the world of fraudsters linked with the scam when I first heard the concept coming from my producer Piyush Gupta and MX Player. We’ve seen films and web shows inspired by scams before as well, so I thought what would make Shiksha Mandal different from them. Then I came up with the thought of showing a single scam individually affecting the different strata of the society - the niche rich, the middle class and the grass-root level. And hence Shiksha Mandal’s emotional quotient is on the higher side," he elaborates.

Shiksha Mandal also stars Gulshan Devaiah. The trailer of Shiksha Mandal will be unveiled on August 29.

