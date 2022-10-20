Teaser Of GV Prakash Kumar-Gautham Vasudev Menon's 13 To Be Out On Thursday

The teaser of G. V. Prakash’s upcoming investigative horror film, titled 13, will be out on Thursday at 06.07 PM. The musician-turned-actor announced on Wednesday by sharing a poster from the film featuring himself and Gautham Vasudev Menon. Alongside the poster, the actor wrote, “Teaser of my next film, an investigative horror flick #13TheMovie with @menongautham will be out tomorrow at 06:07 PM."

Following Selfie, which was released in 2022, 13 marks the second project of G. V. Prakash with the filmmaker and actor Gautham Vasudev Menon.

As per reports, GV Prakash will be seen as a YouTuber in the film and Gautham Vasudev Menon will essay the role of a detective. In addition, the cast of the film also includes Bhavya Trikha, Aadhya Prasad, Asithya Kathir, and Aishwarya in supporting roles.

Billed as an investigative crime and horror thriller, the upcoming film is directed by K Vivek.

Siddhu Kumar composed the music for 13. CM Moovendar and JF Castro are the faces behind the cinematography and editing of the film. Nanjil PS Robert provided the art direction, while Mohan Rajan and Vignesh Ramakrishna jointly penned lyrics for the movie. 13 has dance choreography by Santhosh.

GV Prakash was last seen in director Ravi Arasu’s Ayngaran. On the work front, the actor has two more projects as an actor namely — Trap City and Idimuzhakkam.

On Wednesday, the music album Sardar composed by GV Prakash was launched. Other than these, he also has Vangaan, Captain Miller, Vaadivaasal, Vaathi, and Mark Antony.

On the other hand, Gautham Menon was last seen in a cameo in Don, and Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu was his latest directorial release. On the work front, besides 13, he is awaiting the release of Dhruva Natchathiram.

