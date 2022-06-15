Teaser of Hruta Durgule’s Debut Film Ananya Out; Film Hits Theatres on July 22

A new teaser of Hruta Durgule’s debut film Ananya is out. The Pratap Phad directorial is jointly bankrolled by Everest Entertainment and Dreamweaver Entertainment in association with Ravi Jadhav Films.

If you are unversed, the film is based on a successful play of the same name, written and directed by Pratap Phad himself.

Hruta shared the teaser on her Instagram handle and wrote, “God is never wrong, He works magic … Watch Anandi ‘Ananya’s Happening Teaser."

The new teaser gives a glimpse of the titular character, which seems to be a happy-go-lucky young woman. Being an academic overachiever, she also finds love. It is said that the film aims to entertain as well as provide a positive message.

In addition to Hruta, the film stars Chetan Chitnis playing the male lead role, and many other well-known artists such as Suvrat Joshi, Yogesh Soman, Rucha Apte, Renuka Daftardar, and Sunil Abhyankar in pivotal roles. The film has music by Sameer Saptiskar.

The film will hit the theatres on July 22.

Hruta Durgule shot to prominence with her TV show Man Udu Udu Zhala, which aired on Zee Marathi. She made her TV debut with the show Durva wherein she appeared in more than 1000 episodes. Hruta was also named the most attractive woman on Marathi television in 2019.

In addition to Ananya, the actress is currently appearing in a variety of roles in different TV shows — Manya from the play Dada Ek Gud News Aahe, Dipu from the series Man Udu Udu Zhalam.

